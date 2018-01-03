As the quantum of punishment for Lalu Prasad Yadav and others convicted in the Fodder scam case has been postponed for tomorrow, the Rashtriya Janata Party is likely to appeal to the higher court after the judgement. However, Lalu can apply for immediate bail if he is sentenced a jail term for less than 3 years.

Ahead of the quantum of punishment for Lalu Prasad Yadav and others convicted in the Fodder scam case, the Rashtriya Janata Dal is all likely to approach the higher court after the judgement is pronounced. Going by legal experts, the quantum of sentence in a case of 420 and 120 B can range from 1 to 7 years. Lalu Prasad Yadav is presently lodged in Hotwar jail in Ranchi after he was convicted in a case of fraudulent withdrawal of approx 90 lakhs of rupees from Deoghar Treasury or more commonly known as Fodder Scam.

The quantum of punishment for Lalu Prasad Yadav and others convicted in the Fodder scam case was scheduled to be pronounced today but due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad, it has been postponed for tomorrow. Meanwhile, Ranchi Special CBI Court has found Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.

Meanwhile, the chief lawyer of Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) has said that they would press for minimum punishment in the case. “Lalu is 70 years old and suffering from many diseases. We will seek minimum punishment for him,” he said. If Lalu Yadav is pronounced a jail term of less than 3 years, then he can immediately apply for a bail in the lower court, therefore it is expected that Lalu’s team will definitely press a jail term less than 3 years. However, it is believed that Lalu Prasad can be awarded three to seven years’ punishment.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, currently in the jail, according to reports, is spending time by listening to the problems faced by jail inmates while assuring them of help. Lalu Yadav’s wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, who is concerned about his health, had sent him special rice arhar dal and desi ghee. A meeting by Rabri Devi has also been called in a meeting of all the MLAS and MLCS besides to further decide the party’s strategy.