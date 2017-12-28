Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently lodged in Hotwar jail but jail cannot stop Lalu being Lalu. He cooks food for himself whenever he likes, holds discussions and debates, watches TV and doses off. Jail authorities have also ensured that the food prefrences of the politician is met.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was recently convicted in two of the six fodder scam cases. After the conviction, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief was lodged in Hotwar jail. The iron bars of the jail and the strict rules and regulations cannot stop Lalu from having a ball in jail. A Jharkhand based publication named Prabhat Khabar, suggests that Lalu Prasad Yadav is continuing his kingship behind the bars where he is serving as a prisoner. The report in the publication said that RJD chief spends most of his time in jail debating and discussing the political scenarios of Bihar and Jharkhand.

The discussions and debates are carried out over snacks and a cup of tea. According to jail sources quoted by the publication, Lalu Prasad Yadav begins his day by reading the newspaper and then discussing the news with his peers lodged in the same jail. Lalu then rests for some time and then watches TV. According to Times Now, the politicians that join Lalu in the debates and discussions are former MP RK Rana, Jagdish Sharma, Sawna Lakra, Raja Peter and Kamal Kishore Bhagat.

The jail authorities have also made sure that the food choices of the politician are met. Keeping in mind the same thing Sweet corn, green peas, spinach, brinjal and green chilly have been stored by the jail authorities in abundance. Sometime when the senior politician is bored of having the monotonous jail food he takes up the recreational activity of cooking.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in a corruption case over the embezzlement of Rs. 85 lakh in government funds in the 90s. Earlier, he held guilty by a trial court and sentenced to five years in jail over a similar case in 2013.