The quantum of sentence in the Fodder scam case for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is likely to be announced on Friday. According to legal experts, the quantum of sentence in a case of 420 and 120(B) can range from 1 to 7 years. Lalu Yadav was convicted by a CBI court on December 23 in a case of fraudulent withdrawal of approx Rs 90 lakhs from Deoghar Treasury.

Quantum of sentence is due for convict and RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Fodder scam case. After the conviction of lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case on December 23. The quantum of sentence was to be announced on January 3. The decision got delayed due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad. The next date scheduled for the quantum was Thursday but the proceeding further got delayed and the order was said to be announced on Friday.

When Lalu Yadav appeared in the court for the proceeding of the quantum of sentence he informed the judge that it is very cold inside the jail to which the judge asked him to play tabla. The court is now likely to pronounce the verdict in this case over video conference. Lalu Prasad famous for his witty one-liners told the judge in the Rachi court that it is very cold in the jail, hinting to pronounce the ruling quickly. CBI Special Court Judge Shiv Pal Singh, hearing the case, was quick to reply, “Then, play tabla (musical instrument).”

According to NDTV, At another point when the judge remarked that he should have acted promptly against the scamsters in the scam – Lalu Yadav is accused of stalling the probe and letting officers continue – and made a reference to the contempt notice against RJD leaders, the former chief minister didn’t back down.

Lalu Yadav told the court in his characteristic style that he too was a trained lawyer, registered to practice in the high court and Supreme Court. “Then why don’t you do a 2-3 month course in jail so that you continue to inspire other prisoners,” the judge shot back, in a lighter vein.

“But I already completed my studies at college,” Lalu Yadav said.

On Thursday, the CBI Court Judge Shivpal Singh told PTI that he was getting phone calls from Lalu’s men.