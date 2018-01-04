Union Minister Sushma Swaraj knows many Indian languages and speaks some of them fluently and yesterday she posted the video to prove her point. The clip that dates back to 1999 is from Bellary, Karnataka and the minister is addressing an election rally in Karnataka’s native language.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the most celebrated Indian politician on social media, is not just an ardent lover of Hindi but masters many other national languages and this video is a proof. The Union Minister on Wednesday posted a video clip on Twitter in which she is addressing people in Kannada. She wrote, “I am proud of all Indian languages. I speak some of them fluently.” The clip that dates back to 1999 is from Bellary, Karnataka and the minister is addressing an election rally in Karnataka’s native language.

However, the tweet was posted in response to the war of words between senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Sushma Swaraj in the Lok Sabha yesterday over the debate over making Hindi an official language at the United Nations.

I am proud of all Indian languages. I speak some of them fluently.https://t.co/1QvlgYxsMa https://t.co/Acok2gtoPa — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 3, 2018

Shashi Tharoor had questioned in the Lower House the need to make Hindi an official language at the UN. “If tomorrow someone from Tamil Nadu or from West Bengal becomes the Prime Minister, why should we force him to speak in Hindi at the UN,” he asked.

He said Hindi was an official language and not a national language and there was no need to make it an official language at the UN. “Hindi is not the national language, it is an official language. Seeking to promote Hindi raises an important question. Why do we need an official language in the UN? Arabic does not have more speakers than Hindi, but Arabic is spoken by 22 countries, whereas Hindi is only used as an official language by one country — us,” he said.

Swaraj hit back at Tharoor and said Hindi is spoken in many other countries as well. She said in Fiji, Hindi is an official language and is also spoken widely in Tobago, Mauritius, Trinidad, Suriname among other countries.