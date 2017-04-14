A 20-year-old electrical engineering student from Maharashtra’s Latur, Shraddha Mengshete has bagged the Rs 1 crore Mega Draw for Lucky Grahak Yojana.

She had made a transaction of Rs 1,590 through her RuPay card to pay an EMI for her new mobile phone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday felicitated winners of a mega-draw of two national incentive schemes for digital transactions — Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana.

Mengshete, who took the Rs 1 crore prize from Modi, said she had not yet decided what to do with the money.

“I am the daughter of a grocery seller from Latur and study in Pune. First, I would like to concentrate and complete my studies,” she told media persons who wanted to know whether she would donate to some worthy causes like another winner did.

Under the schemes, which have now ended, 1.60 million persons won varying prizes of a total of Rs 258 crore across India.

The second prize of Rs 50 lakh under the Lucky Grahak Yojana went to a 29-year-old primary school teacher, Hardik Kumar from Cambay, Gujarat, who used his RuPay card for a Rs 1,100 transaction.

The third prize of Rs 25 lakh was won by Bharat Singh of Sherpur village in Uttarakhand who made a transaction of only Rs 100 on his RuPay card.

Under the Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana for merchants, Anand Ananthapadmanabhan of GRT Jewellers in Tambaran, Chennai, won the Rs 50 lakh top prize for accepting a Rs 300 digital payment.

Ananthapadmanabhan immediately announced it as a donation to the Clean Ganga Campaign amidst a thunderous applause by the audience.

The second prize of Rs 25 lakh in this category was bagged by Ragini Rajendra Uttekar, who owns a small beauty parlour in Thane, Maharashtra, who had accepted a card payment of Rs 510.

The third prize of Rs 12 lakh went to 33-year-old Shaik Rafi, who runs a wholesale clothing store in Ameerpet, Telangana, for accepting a Rs 2,000 payment on his PoS machine.