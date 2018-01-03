Several schools and colleges were shut down as precautionary measures after Bhima-Koregaon battle between Dalits and Maratha groups reached Mumbai on Tuesday. Mumbai witnessed violent protests where at least 1 person lost his life and scores injured. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial inquiry in the incident.

The Mumbai administration along with Mumbai Police on Tuesday dealt with unwanted developments in the city after the Bhima-Koregaon battle between Dalits and Maratha groups in Pune outreached Mumbai city. Several schools and colleges were shut down on Tuesday after clashes between the two communities turned violent. As per reports, the massive clashes took place after lakhs of people had gathered to attend an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. So far, at least one person is said to have lost his life in the clashes while several others have been injured.

Mumbai’s lifeline, the local train network also had to bear the brunt of this violence which the city witnessed on Tuesday after Harbour Line services were blocked by the angry protesters. Following the massive protests, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a judicial inquiry. However, the order was rejected by Prakash Ambedkar, former MP and grandson of BR Ambedkar. Reacting to the clashes, Mumbai Police PRO said that over 100 people have been detained from different locations.

LIVE updates on Bhima Koregaon violence in Mumbai

10:40AM: Security arrangements in Dandekar pool in view of protests over Bhima Koregaon violence, DCP Pravin Mundhe says, “we appeal all citizens to carry on with their daily routine. There will be peace in the city. Don’t trust rumours being spread on social media.”

10:05AM: Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha under rule 56 and Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal gives adjournment under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on Bhima Koregaon violence. While, CPI leader D Raja gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over “increasing atrocities against Dalits”.

09:55AM: Divisional Security Commissioner D Vikas said, “All trains services running normal in Pune division, security in place to maintain the situation”.

09:50AM: A teacher at Mumbai’s Young Ladies High School said, “It was left for the parents to decide if they want to send their children to school, hardly 50 students came today. So now we are even sending them back home, teachers will also leave thereafter.”

09:45AM: “Very less auto-rickshaws and buses on roads today. This is troublesome for the entire state, particularly people who have to go to offices” says a commuter waiting for transport at Thane’s Vartak Nagar.

09:40AM: Meanwhile, a notice saying, “Today there are no practicals and lectures,” was seen at Abasaheb Garware College in Pune.

09:30AM: People have been waiting near Thane’s Vartak Nagar due to less auto-rickshaws and other transport in the state today.

09:20AM: Mumbai Dabbawallas Association decide to not run its delivery service, today. Head of the association Subhash Talekar says, “means of transportation difficult for delivery of tiffins on time during Maharashtra Bandh”.

09:10AM: After Pune cyber cell, Mumbai Police has said, “Don’t believe or spread rumors, continue with your routine activities. Police administration is geared up to deal with any untoward situation.”

09:00AM: Security deployment in Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway in the wake of Bhima Koregaon violence.

08:30AM: Pune cyber cell issues an advisory to not spread rumours and photos related to Bhima Koregaon violence on social media. Strict action will be initiated those who were found spreading rumours and hate, cyber cell monitoring the social media, people are requested to report on 020- 2612 3346 if they notice any such activities on social media platforms.

08:25AM: Fresh violence reported in Chembur Near Amar Mahel, stone pelted on parked school buses. Incident took place early morning around 6AM. The matter has been reported by school bus association.