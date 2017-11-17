According to the first list released, Dy CM Nitin Patel will be contesting from Mehsana seat. Also, Gujarat BJP President Jitu Vaghani has been repeated as the BJP candidate from the Bhavnagar West seat. Also, Gujarat BJP President Jitu Vaghani has been repeated as the BJP candidate from the Bhavnagar West seat.

On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first candidate list for upcoming Gujarat Assembly election. In the first list released by the BJP, the party has named 70 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly. In the list released, the BJP named Vijay Rupani as their candidate from Rajkot. The Gujarat polls are to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. According to the list released, Dy CM Nitin Patel will be contesting from Mehsana seat. Also, Gujarat BJP President Jitu Vaghani has been repeated as the BJP candidate from the Bhavnagar West seat.

The BJP party has repeated most of the sitting legislators. The Gujarat assembly elections, touted to be the semi finals before 2019 General Elections, will take place in two phases on December 9 and 14. The results of the same will be announced alongside Himachal Pradesh on December 18. Earlier on November 14, BJP President Amit Shah had announced that Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel will lead the party’s campaign in Gujarat assembly elections. in the list released, BJP has denominated 50 of its MLAs, including the CM, the Deputy CM and state health minister Shankar Chaudhary.

The list for Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election 2017 is mentioned below: