Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has reached Ayodhya and after visiting the Ram Temple he will meet a number of stakeholders of the disputed site. He will be meeting people from both the community and try to find out their opinion.

Sri Sri will be meeting a lot of people in Ayodhya from both the communities and will try to find out their opinion in the issue

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has begun the mediation process in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir dispute. In this regard he met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and will be in Ayodhya on Thursday for the same. Later in the day he will be holding a dialogue with all the stakeholders for a peaceful solution of the issue. Commenting on the dialogue Sri Sri said that he does not have any personal agenda in the issue. He further said that dialogue is the only solution to the Ram Janambhoomi dispute.

The initiative by Sri Sri has also received criticism from many as many believe that the intermediation process will not yield any result. Sri Sri will be meeting Ram Janambhoomi Justice Member Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti, the mosque litigant Late Hashim Ansari’s son Iqbal Ansari. The interlocutor will also be meeting representatives of Nirmoi Akhada, Mahant Ramdas. Sri Sri reached Ayodhya at 10AM on Thursday and rushed to Maniram Cantonment after which he will be visiting the temple site and meeting the priests in the area.

After Sri Sri’s meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday the Chief Minister in an interview with a news channel said that it is too late for a dialogue in the Ram Janambhoomi dispute. Mentioning about his meeting with Sri Sri, he said that there were no detailed discussions with the spiritual leader on Ram Mandir issue and the meeting was just a formal meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further added that if a solution of the Ram Mandir dispute was possible through a dialogue and inter mediation the dispute would have been solved long ago. However, he also said that initiating a dialogue in the matter is not wrong.