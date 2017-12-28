External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Thursday while addressing the Kulbhushan Jadhav family meet issue during Parliament’s winter session slammed Pakistan over the treatment given to Jadhav’s family members — mother and wife. A huge row had erupted after Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family members were poorly treated when they met him in Islamabad, Pakistan on December 25. Speaking in the Parliament, Sushma Swaraj said that a meeting of a mother with her son and a wife with her husband was turned into a propaganda tool by Pakistan. Sushma further said, “It is sad that Pakistan used Jadhav family meet as a propaganda. Pakistan media tortured Jadhav’s mother and wife.”
Here are Sushma Swaraj’s top quotes from her address in Parliament over Kulbhushan Jadhav issue
- We are seeking to get a permanent relief from Internationa Court of Justice (ICJ). We are seeking to get a permanent relief from the court.
- Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother wasn’t permitted to speak in Marathi to Jadhav, their conversation was interrupted.
- Not just his wife but the bindi and mangal-sutra of his mother were also removed, I spoke to her she told me that as soon as she reached Kulbhushan asked her ‘Baba kaise hain?‘ because he thought a mishap has taken place when he wasn’t around. It was a regrettable propaganda by Pakistan.
- Jadhav’s mother, wife were deliberately made to stay for longer to get harassed by media.
- Even after her repeated attempts, the shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife were not returned. Pakistan says there was a camera or a recorder in the shoes, nothing can be more absurd than this as she travelled in 2 flights with those shoes on. It is an absurdity beyond measure.
- It was nothing like a humanitarian gesture. Human rights of the family members were violated again and again there was an environment of fear created for them.
- Jadhav Ji’s mother who only wears a saree was forced to wear salwar-kurta. Bindi, bangles & mangal-sutras of both mother and wife were removed. Both the married women were made to look like widows.
- Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother was not allowed to speak in Marathi, 2 Pakistani officials present in the meeting kept stopping her repeatedly but when she continued, the intercom was switched off.