External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Thursday while addressing the Kulbhushan Jadhav family meet issue during Parliament’s winter session slammed Pakistan over the treatment given to Jadhav’s family members — mother and wife. A huge row had erupted after Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family members were poorly treated when they met him in Islamabad, Pakistan on December 25. Speaking in the Parliament, Sushma Swaraj said that a meeting of a mother with her son and a wife with her husband was turned into a propaganda tool by Pakistan. Sushma further said, “It is sad that Pakistan used Jadhav family meet as a propaganda. Pakistan media tortured Jadhav’s mother and wife.”

Here are Sushma Swaraj’s top quotes from her address in Parliament over Kulbhushan Jadhav issue

We are seeking to get a permanent relief from Internationa Court of Justice (ICJ). We are seeking to get a permanent relief from the court.

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother wasn’t permitted to speak in Marathi to Jadhav, their conversation was interrupted.

Not just his wife but the bindi and mangal-sutra of his mother were also removed, I spoke to her she told me that as soon as she reached Kulbhushan asked her ‘ Baba kaise hain ? ‘ because he thought a mishap has taken place when he wasn’t around. It was a regrettable propaganda by Pakistan.

Even after her repeated attempts, the shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife were not returned. Pakistan says there was a camera or a recorder in the shoes, nothing can be more absurd than this as she travelled in 2 flights with those shoes on. It is an absurdity beyond measure.

It was nothing like a humanitarian gesture. Human rights of the family members were violated again and again there was an environment of fear created for them.

Jadhav Ji’s mother who only wears a saree was forced to wear salwar-kurta. Bindi, bangles & mangal-sutras of both mother and wife were removed. Both the married women were made to look like widows.

