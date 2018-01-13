In a big development, central agency and enforcement directorate officers on Saturday conducted raids at Karti Chidambaram's house in Chennai. According to initial reports, the raids which are being conducted in Delhi and Chennai are in relation to the Aircel-Maxis case.

In a big development, central agency and enforcement directorate officers on Saturday conducted raids at Karti Chidambaram’s house in Chennai. According to initial reports, the raids which are being conducted in Delhi and Chennai are in relation to the Aircel-Maxis case. Reports also suggest that P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram are not in town. The ED official conducted multiple searches in relation to Karti Chidambaram in connection with money laundering probe on the Aircel-Maxis case. The raids have come after December 1, 2017, raids which were conducted on the premises of Karti Chidambaram’s relative and other people associated with him.

Earlier in 2017, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram while speaking on his son Karti Chidambaram offshore accounts had said, “it was an absolute lie that Karti has offshore accounts. However, according to a leading daily, the raiding officials while speaking on searches being conducted at Karti Chidambaram’s premises said that they are investigating the circumstances of the said FIPB approval granted by the then finance minister P Chidambaram.

Previously in September 2017, denying he held undisclosed assets abroad, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Centre should disclose any overseas assets held by him or his family and seize them.

“My father, mother, wife, and myself are income tax payees. If the government or its agencies can tell we have these properties, we will execute decrees in their favour and the government can take their possession,” Karti Chidambaram told a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

12:11 PM: Speaking on the raids conducted by ED officials at Karti Chidambaram’s premises, former Finance Minister and Karti’s father P Chidambaram said, “There is no FIR concerning a scheduled crime by CBI or any agency. I anticipated they’ll search premises in Chennai again but in a comedy of errors they came to Jor Bagh (in Delhi) & officers told me that they thought Karti is an occupant of this house but he is not.”

“They (ED officials) searched and found nothing but since they had to justify themselves they took papers of a statement made by government in the Parliament, few years back. The ED has no jurisdiction to investigate under PMLA,” P Chidambaram said.

12:03 PM: Speaking on the raids conducted at Karti Chidambaram’s premises, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Not surprised by the malicious vendetta being unleashed against senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram and his son. Everyday PM Modi and his government use ED and CBI as captive puppets to seek revenge on the opposition.”

Not surprised by the malicious vendetta being unleashed against senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram & his son. Everyday PM Modi & his govt use ED & CBI as captive puppets to seek revenge from opposition: Randeep Surjewala on ED raids at Karti Chidambaram's premises pic.twitter.com/g2x1fw2HvC — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

12:00 PM: While the ED officials conducted raids, Chidambaram’s lawyer stated that no documents have been seized from the raids at his residence and termed this a vendetta by agencies.



