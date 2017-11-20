Following the delay in result over the land issue, the UP Shia WAQF board submitted a proposal to the UP Government saying that they are in favour of giving ram janma bhoomi to the Hindu community if the Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) led UP Government accept their demand of constructing a Masjid in Hussainabad, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Coming out as a major development in one of the biggest controversy the nation has witnessed, Ram janam bhoomi and Babri Masjid land dispute, the Shia Waqf board has now put the ball in Uttar Pradesh government’s court. Following the delay in result over the land issue, the UP Shia Waqf board submitted a proposal to the UP Government saying that they are in favour of giving ram janma bhoomi to the Hindu community if the Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) led UP Government accept their demand of constructing a Masjid in Hussainabad, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

This is the other major development coming over the sensitive issue as, on November 16, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar reached Nirmohi Akhada in Ayodhya to act as a mediator over the issue of disputed land. Sri Sri said, “A solution may sometimes seem impossible but our people, youth and leaders of both communities can make it possible.” He further added that, “I know some may not agree with this, but Muslims by and large are not opposing the Ram Temple.”

Initiating talks on the same issue, Sri Sri also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (15 November). Later, he also held talks with the all the stakeholders for a peaceful solution of the issue. Addressing media over the same issue, he said, “Environment is positive, people want to come out of this conflict. I know it is not easy, let me talk to everyone, it is too early to reach a conclusion.”

Meanwhile, the mediation talks by Sri Sri also drew criticism from BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti. he said, “Who is Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to mediate? He should continue running his NGO and hoarding foreign funds. I believe he has amassed a lot of wealth and to avoid a probe, he has jumped into Ram Temple issue.”