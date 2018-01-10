The CCTV footage showed a journalist picking up a set of dessert spoons and putting them into his pockets. Other senior journalists followed the suit and started taking silverware off the table. The journalists were handpicked by their organisations to attend the tour with Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was left embarrassed when journalists accompanying her on a foreign tour were caught flicking steelware while attending an official dinner at a luxury hotel in London. Reports suggest that the senior journalists were seen stuffing their bags with the silver cutlery into their bags and purses placed on their laps. The journalists were handpicked by their organisations to attend the tour with Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The other dignitaries, who were present at the dinner, included a host of prominent citizens both from India and the UK and some politicians and industrialists.

The CCTV footage showed a journalist picking up a set of dessert spoons and putting them into his pockets. Other senior journalists followed the suit and started taking silverware off the table. After much pondering, the security staff decided to secretly tell the journalists that they were under CCTV surveillance and asked them to put the stolen items back on the table. Feeling ashamed, the scribes returned the silver.

According to Outlook, one journalist refused to admit that he had stolen anything and even asked the staff to search his pockets. But he didn’t know that the CCTV cameras had captured him putting all his loot into the bag of another fellow journalist. The hotel management told him if he doesn’t confess his crime, they would go to the police. Only then he confessed and was let off after paying a fine of 50 pounds.

Later, the organisers of the event said that they didn’t want to embarrass the Bengal CM who was a VVIP guest at the hotel and that’s why informed the journalists discreetly to put back the stolen items on the table.

ALSO WATCH: