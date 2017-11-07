A married Hindu woman is living with her lover without a formal divorce from her husband. Vinod Kumar, who works in Muscat in Oman, arrived in steel city Jamshedpur two days back to seek custody of his two children. He was advised to contact Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

An interesting love triangle, also being portrayed as “Love Jihad”, has surfaced in Jharkhand where a married Hindu woman is living with her lover without a formal divorce from her husband. Vinod Kumar, who works in Muscat in Oman, arrived in steel city Jamshedpur two days back to seek custody of his two children. His wife Priya Rani alias Priya Ashik has been living with her Muslim lover Sadik since 2010 in Jamshedpur. The issue came to light when Vinod Kumar on October 31 approached Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das through Twitter, seeking his help to trace his “abducted” wife and children. He was advised to contact Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Vinod Kumar then contacted the Jamshedpur SSP and apprised him of the story of his missing family. According to Vinod Kumar, his wife was abducted in 2010 from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Acting swiftly, Jamshedpur police traced his wife Priya who was living with Sadik. Police arrested Sadik and sent him to jail. “I have come here to take custody of my children. Priya is mature and she can take any decision. But being the biological father of both children, I have a right to get their custody. She is living with Sadik without taking divorce from me,” Vinod Kumar told reporters on Tuesday.

Vinod Kumar also alleged that the names of both children had been changed to Muslim ones. He also suspected that his son’s “khatna” (circumcision) has been done, but that only a medical test would confirm, the police said. Priya, on the other hand, has alleged that Vinod was torturing her in Muscat and therefore, she decided not to stay with him there.

Vinod Kumar and Priya got married in 2005, and he got a job in Oman in 2007. She went to Oman twice, in 2007 and 2009. In 2010, when she had to go to Oman again, she did not. According to police, she called Sadik to the Delhi airport and they went to a hotel. She lived in the hotel with Sadik for three days, after which she decided to live with her lover along with her children. She did not contact her husband after that.

Since then Priya has been in a live-in relationship with Sadik, according to police. Priya and Sadik are residents of Nalanda district of Bihar. Priya’s father is a politician and he ended his relationship with her after she eloped with Sadik in 2010.

No one from Priya’s family reached Jamshedpur after the issue came to light a few days back, police said, adding that Priya and Sadik might have been in love since childhood and she might have been forced to marry Vinod Kumar.

The police also said that Priya had tried to commit suicide in Oman after her husband had discovered a message from Sadik in her mobile. The issue is in court now and the court will decide on the custody of the children.