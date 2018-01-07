Haj House in Lucknow comes back to its original colour of white and green 24 hours after being painted saffron. Many in the state termed this as a deliberate move by the BJP government in the state to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims. However, state government blamed the contractor for the incident and said that strict action will be taken against him.

The boundary walls of Uttar Pradesh Haj House in Lucknow were painted saffron by the state government. Haj House is used as a transit place by Muslims on their way to pilgrimage in Mecca. The building came back to its original exterior colour of white and green 24 hours later when protests from Muslims in the state and the opposition erupted. Many also termed it as a deliberate provocation by the state government and said that the move has hurt the sentiments of the Muslims.

Later the move by the government was taken back and the Haj House was brought back to its original colour i.e Green and white. The BJP-led state government blamed the contractor for the incident and said that strict action will be taken against him. “Secretary of the UP Haj Committee R P Singh has taken immediate cognisance of the matter, and issued directives for its rectification,” a statement issued by the government said. The opposition which mainly constitutes the Samajwadi Party accused the BJP government of indulging in “blatant saffronisation”.

“The BJP is a party known for changing colours. It is indulging in these antics only to hide its faults and failures. If the BJP really considers the saffron colour as sacrosanct, it should not indulge in the politicisation of the colour and indulge in blatant saffronisation,” SP spokesman Sunil Singh Sajan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who dons saffron and seems to be really fond of the colour became the CM of the state has literally taken up the task of painting the country saffron. The various books issued by the state government or various ministries in the state have a saffron element in them on almost every page. Last year, the Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of 50 saffron-coloured buses, during the inauguration of the event the stage was decorated with saffron curtains and balloons.