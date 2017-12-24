Following the footsteps of Madhya Pradesh government, Karnataka is also planning to bring a new law that will award strict punishment to those found guilty of raping minor girls. On December 4, this year Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to pass such bill.

On Saturday, on the sidelines of an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told reporters that the government is planning to frame a new law, according to which capital punishment will be given to rapists of minor girls. He also asserted, that while drafting the new law, Karnataka government would seek details of a similar law that was passed by Madhya Pradesh state government on December 4, which awards death penalty to those found guilty of raping minor girls.

“You have seen the recent incident of rape and murder of a Dalit minor girl, which caused so much of tension in coastal Karnataka and its neighboring districts. So such laws will curb such heinous crimes,” said Reddy. He further added that the matter will be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in coming days. On December 4, this year Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to pass a bill that will award death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 and below. “Those who rape 12-year-old girls are not human beings but demons. They have no right to live, Repeated stalking too will be a non-bailable offense and offenders will be punished.”, said CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

The state has taken the stern steps in response to recent gruesome rape cases. In December this year, a 17-year old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in north Karnataka’s Vijayapura. The incident led to an immense protest in some areas. In November, a teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men for ten days at a lodge in Bengaluru. All such cases have led to a growing demand for harsher punishment to rapists.