A group of students in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior took up an initiative to raise awareness regarding the harassment faced by women on a regular basis. The students wrote their messages on sanitary napkins to send it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to get rid of the existing 12% Goods and Service Tax (GST) on the sanitary pads and make it free of cost. With their messages on pads, they also want the country supremo to take reasonable steps towards women empowerment and make the essential product available at affordable price.

The brilliant campaign launched by the students aims to collect at least 1000 napkins with messages from women from all corners of the state before they could be sent to PM Modi for consideration. “When 1000 such napkins with messages are collected then they will be sent to the Prime Minister,” said a leading campaigner. The initiative was taken up by the students on January 4 and has since received overwhelming support from all sections of the society. The campaign has also garnered immense support on social media and has enlightened new hopes of change in the young minds of the students.

Protesting against the inclusion of sanitary pads under the 12% GST slab, the campaign urges Gwalior women to pen down their views on menstrual hygiene on sanitary napkins.

Identifying PM Modi as their saviour, the group believes that he is the one who can listen to their plight and make the pads available for affordable prices in remote areas of the country. The students believe that the movement should not be limited to Madhya Pradesh and should be taken up in every state to improve the living conditions for women everywhere.

Reckoning that the Sanitary napkins which are integral for a woman’s health during menstruation should be a subsidized item rather than being placed under the luxury items list, a student leader told ANI, “Sanitary napkins have been placed under 12% GST. Women from rural areas use others things during their menstrual days, which is fatal to their health. Instead of giving subsidy, it has been placed under the luxury item. Therefore, we have started this campaign aiming to send 1000 pads to the government by March 3.”

“If the clean napkins are made available for free then the women will stay healthy,” he added.

“We started the campaign on 4th January. Women in rural areas can’t spend Rs 100 on sanitary napkins. This situation discourages them from using sanitary napkins all the more. They end up falling prey to diseases. Free napkin, at least GST free napkins, must reach women,” voiced another campaigner Preeti Joshi.