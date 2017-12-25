Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro and hailed the rapid transformation of the Indian Railways under the current government. The Industrial production has paced up under good governance he said and also urged the public to enhance the spirit of general welfare as it is detrimental in the country's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said lack of a spirit of general welfare among the public was detrimental to the country, but good governance offered a solution. “If we study the problems closely, we observe the absence of good governance is one of the reasons. Everyone seeks to serve one’s own interests. It has become our nature. It has destroyed the country. But I have decided to change it,” he said. The pace of industrial production and other works was increased due to good governance, Modi said while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a section of the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro here.

He said mass and rapid transport, multi-mode transport corridors were the need of the hour. “They might be expensive options but they will be very useful in the times to come,” the Prime Minister said. Modi also detailed what he called the results of good governance measures taken by his government. He also said that good governance helped programmes to be implemented in a stipulated time frame. “Any kid will believe that production of urea will increase if new factories are set up. However, our government ensured production of additional 20 lakh tonnes of urea without setting up a single factory. It happened because our government stressed on good governance, framed required policies and created the roadmap and implemented it,” he said.

“After my government came to power, the pace of laying railway tracks doubled because our policies are clear and intentions honest. Also, cargo handling recorded a negative growth during the previous government’s rule. After our government came, the growth has gone up to 11 percent,” Modi said.

“If the policies are in black and white, the possibility of discrimination is ruled out. There hardly are chances of corruption in such cases,” he said. Modi said development should happen to keep the future in mind. “So, we are focused on development-led good governance,” Modi said the government was trying to improve Metro network in the country to stop the use of precious foreign exchange in buying crude oil.

Praising former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said he should be called ‘Bharat Marg Vidhata’ for his good governance and working to connect all corners of the country. Reminding his audience that Vajpayee’s birthday on December 25 is celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’ by his government; Modi said every village in the country would be connected under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana initiated during his tenure.

After mediaeval ruler Sher Shah Suri, who constructed the Grand Trunk Road, Vajpayee was the person who dreamt of connecting the country through the Golden Quadrilateral project and gave impetus to it during his term as Prime Minister, Modi said.