Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on Monday afternoon. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the opening ceremony. However, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was not a part of the event. PM Modi took a ride on the Magenta Line connecting the south Delhi will neighbouring Noida. Following the inauguration, PM addressed a public meeting at the Amity University Ground in Noida. The 12.64-km stretch between Kalkaji and Noida’s Botanical Garden, part of the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor, has nine stations and the distance will be covered in 19 minutes.

According to DMRC authorities, 10 trains would operate on the new line. The coaches will have LED information display, power charging capacity and colourful seats of different shades. The width of a coach is 3.2 metre which can accommodate 35-40 people extra in every coach of this line.

2.25 pm: When I became CM, people told me of a few places where no CMs went because they were inauspicious. I was clear I would go to all those places in my first year itself. There were superstitions associated with Noida and in his own style, Yogi Adityanath Ji rose above them and came to Noida: PM

2.22 pm: I am very happy. Due to his dress, few people find it fashionable to believe that CM Yogi Adityanath is not ‘modern enough’ but it is Yogi Adityanath Ji who has done what CMs of UP never did- he came to Noida. Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable: PM Modi

2. 18 pm: Governance cannot happen when the dominant thought process begins at ‘Mera Kya’ and ends at ‘Mujhe Kya.’ We have changed these mindsets. For us, decisions are about national interest and not political gains: PM Modi in Noida

2.05 pm: 24th December 2002…Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji took a ride on the metro. This was a historic moment. Since then, it has been 15 years and the metro network in NCR has expanded considerably: PM Modi

2.03 pm: It is due to the people of Uttar Pradesh that the nation has got a strong and stable Government. I will always remain grateful to UP for their affection: PM Modi in Noida

2.00 pm: In 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom, I dream that we live in an India in which our petrol imports reduce. In order to achieve this, state of the art mass transit systems are the need of the hour: PM Modi in Noida

1.45 pm: Today is Christmas & it is also the birthday of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I thank PM for giving Uttar Pradesh the offering of this new metro line on this occasion: UP CM

1.40 pm: We are going to bring new metro lines in Kanpur and Agra: Yogi Adityanath

1.35 pm: This step (inauguration of Metro’s magenta line) will prove to be a milestone towards realising the dreams of development for Noida and Greater Noida region: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

1.20 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Amity University Ground in Noida to address a public meeting.

1.15 pm: PM Narendra Modi onboard Delhi Metro after the inauguration of a stretch of the new Magenta line. The line connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi.

1.08 pm: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a stretch of the new Magenta line of the Delhi Metro. The line connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi.

1.00 pm: PM Narendra Modi unveils to mark the inauguration of DMRC Magenta Line Metro Train, Botanical Garden.

10.40 am: PM Modi writes on Twitter, “This new line of the Delhi Metro is yet another example of how we are modernising urban transportation. I will also travel on the Metro tomorrow. This year I have had the opportunity to inaugurate and travel in the Kochi as well as Hyderabad Metro.”

10.00 am: The Noida Traffic police issues advisories in view of the scheduled Magenta Line inauguration ceremony. The road between Botanical Garden bus stand and Attar Chawk will remain blocked during the initial hours of the day.