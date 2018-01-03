Both Maharashtrian leaders are accused in the 30-year old youth death case and belong to the pro-Hindu outfit. Ekbote is facing 12 cases of rioting, trespassing and attempts to spread hate between two communities. Bhide came in the spotlight when PM Modi mentioned his name during the Sangli rally during 2014 Loksabha Election campaign.

In Koregaon, Bhima Violence Dalits are protesting across the various districts of Maharastra in the wake of 30-year old Maratha youth death on the 200-anniversary of the battle between British troops, including Mahar troops and Peshwa army. Two Pro-Hindu Maharashtrian leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote are the two accused in this case. Following the incidents of violence, a case has been registered against both the leaders at Pimpri police station for hatching conspiracy which led to the death of the youth. The police complaint was lodged by social worker Anita Ravindra Salve (39), a member of Bahujan Republican Socialist Party. This is not the first time Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote has come into the spotlight.

Here are 5 facts to know about who Sambhaji Bhide is:-

Sabhaji Bhide, the 85-year-old popularly known as Guruji among his followers, is a former Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) member.

He is also the founder member of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, an outfit with sizeable clout in Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra.

A follower of Chattrapati Shivaji, Bhide came in the spotlight when PM Modi mentioned his name during the Sangli rally during 2014 Loksabha Election campaign.

Sambhaji Bhide also has political connections with leaders from various political parties such as BJP and Shiv Sena. Leaders and members of these parties are often seen at his door asking for political support.

The 85-year old’s popularity can be judged by the fact that recently Maharastra CM Devendra Fadnavis halted his helicopter convoy to especially meet Bhide.

5 facts about Milind Ekbote:-

Milind Ekbote, who is 56 years old is quite familiar to Sambhaji Bhide, belongs to a pro-Hindu outfit Samast Hindu Aghadi.

Ekbote is facing 12 cases of rioting, trespassing and attempts to spread hate between two communities.

The 56-year-old has served as a BJP incorporator in Pune from 1997 to 2002 and his sister-in-law Jyotsana Ekbote is sitting incorporator in Pune.

Ekbote has deep links with the RSS and wields considerable clout within the ruling dispensation in the state and at the Centre.

Members of his organisation are also alleged to have intercepted hundreds of vehicles carrying cows.