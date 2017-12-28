A major accident was averted at Lucknow airport after one of the front tyres of Riyadh bound Saudi Airlines flight SV-895 from Lucknow to Riyadh fell off during its take-off. The pilot of the flight was quick to apply the emergency breaks and an incident which could have been turned into a tragedy was averted. All 300 people onboard Lucknow-Riyadh flight are safe.

In an incident that could have turned into a major tragedy, one of the front tyres of Saudi Airlines Flight number SV-895 from Lucknow to Riyadh fell off during take-off. Fortunately, the pilot was quick to act after this major caution took place and applied emergency breaks. According to reports, the flight with 228 passengers on-board, are all safe. The incident happened on December 27 evening around 5:30PM on Terminal 2 when Saudi Airlines flight number SV895 was taking off. However, all 300 people onboard Lucknow-Riyadh flight were evacuated timely and are safe.

The incident, which was a major scare for all the passengers and crew members in the flight, resulted in immediate panic and caused a delay for other flights to take-off. As per reports, after the incident, around 9-10 flights schedule was affected, 6 flights were diverted to New Delhi while 3 flights which were scheduled to take-off from Lucknow airport had to wait for long hours. As per authorities and sources, the Lucknow airport runway had to shut operation till the Riyadh bound aircraft was removed from there.

