A Hong Kong-bound man trying to smuggle 14 Apple iPhone handsets was intercepted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. The apprehended passenger was possessing iPhones that were worth Rs 10.57 lakh altogether. As per reports, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Airport Customs apprehended Bhavesh Virani and seized 14 newly-released Apple iPhone X handsets from him.

The iPhone X fever continues to reach new heights every day as the most advanced iPhone ever made by Apple is sending people to frenzy where they are crossing all limits in order to acquire the most anticipated smartphone of 2017. While some are bribing people to get ahead in line to lay hands on the Apple’s next big thing first, some are showboating by arriving in royal fashion with their horses and band party to get their iPhone X (Ten not X). So to increase the supply for iPhone X, whose demands are currently booming in the Indian smartphone market, new revelations are now literally flying in as a passenger trying to smuggle the handsets, coming from Hong Kong was intercepted at the Mumbai airport.

As per reports, the detained passenger was possessing 14 iPhone X that were worth Rs 10.57 lakh altogether. According to a report filed by The Hindu, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Airport Customs on Saturday apprehended a person named Bhavesh Virani and seized 14 newly-released Apple iPhone X handsets from him. “We are in the process of finding out why he was carrying the phones, and if it’s a syndicated gang,” a custom officer was quoted as saying. As per reports, Bhavesh who was carrying 14 iPhones in his hand baggage was not arrested as the total seized iPhone in total were less than Rs 20 lakh.

The demand for the much-anticipated iPhone X has have skyrocketed the Indian smartphone market as the latest reports suggest that retailers have pocketed only 25% bookings from the distributors. In various e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Ebay and SnapDeal, the iPhone X is currently out of stock due to its sky-scraping demand. The iPhone X was released in India on November 3 and was priced at Rs 89,000 and Rs 1,02,000 for 64GB and 256GB respectively.