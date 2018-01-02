CEO of a US-based company was booked by the police for allegedly making a hoax bomb call at Mumbai Airport. However, prima-facie there seems to be some miscommunication between the passenger and the phone operator but keeping the security arrangements in mind the police responded quickly and nabbed Vinod Moorjani the CEO of the company

45-year-old Vinod Moorjani, who is the CEO of a US-based company, was arrested by the Mumbai police after allegedly making a hoax phone call at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) or Mumbai Airport about the presence of a bomb in the premises. However, the passenger in his defence said he called the airport to check the flights between ‘BOM-DELHI’. ‘BOM’ is the aviation code used for Mumbai Airport. The passenger had travel plans to Rome. He wanted to travel from Mumbai to Delhi and then take a flight to Rome, but unfortunately, he was awarded a visit to the police station.

Vinod Moorjani further added that he called CSIA landline to seek updates about the flight but the operator on the line did not listen to his query and hung the phone call. Contrary to Moorjani’s version, the telephone operator said that she got a call from a person who said ‘bomb hai’ and when she called her again, he hung up the call. Later, the woman phone operator informed the security agency about the incident. Mumbai Police’s Sahar unit later arrested the man and booked him under section 506(II) and 505(I)(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to reports in PTI, an official said that the passenger was annoyed with the delay in the flight and therefore made such a hoax call about the presence of a bomb at the airport. The accused was produced in a court on Monday and was granted bail by the same court.

However, there is still no conclusion drawn that whether the phone call was made intentionally or was just a network congestion. The probe by the police is still underway.