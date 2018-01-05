A 30-year-old man Dinesh was killed by his relatives Shankar and Rinku when he was eloping with his cousin. “The deceased was stabbed with a knife over half a dozen times until he collapsed," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Yadav said.

A 30-year-old man was killed by his relatives here on Friday when he was eloping with his cousin who was to get married next month, police said. The killers were arrested on the spot. Police said the deceased was identified as Dinesh and the accused were Shankar, the woman’s brother and maternal uncle, Rinku. The incident took place in east Delhi around 5.30 pm. Some passersby alerted a Delhi Home Guard Sonu that two men – later identified as Shankar and Rinku – were attacking a man and a woman near a canal at Mayur Vihar Phase-1 area.

He intervened and managed to save the woman, and also alerted local police, leading to the arrest of both assailants at the spot.”During the investigation, it was found that Shankar and his uncle Rinku intercepted the car of Dinesh who had eloped with Shankar’s sister. They took Dinesh to a corner and stabbed him with a knife over half a dozen times until he collapsed,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Yadav.”Shankar and Rinku also attacked the woman with the knife but Sonu saved her. He also raised an alarm and informed the local police following which both assailants were arrested from the spot,” he said.

“Dinesh died on the spot while the victim has been admitted to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing medical treatment,” the officer said. “During interrogation, Shankar said Dinesh, who was his cousin and already married, had eloped with his sister four days ago, telling her to bring gold and jewellery,” he added. “The girl’s marriage was fixed somewhere else and scheduled in February. They (Shankar and his uncle) somehow came to know where Dinesh and the girl were and attacked them since the elopement had left them shamed,” said Yadav.