The home addresses of some former senior political leaders may change after January 16. A few of the VVIP bungalows allotted to former presidents and prime ministers on the basis of their high-held posts may be vacated if the Supreme Court agrees to accept the recommendation of amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam. A few of the politicians who might lose their VVIP government bungalows are Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil, Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and HD Deve Gowada. As per reports, the dignitaries may lose their privilege if the apex court decides to accept Subramaniam’s recommendation.

According to a report by TOI, on August 23, the bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha appointed senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam as amicus curiae to assist the Supreme Court in the matter over former politicians living in government accommodations. Speaking on the matter, Gopal Subramaniam stated that once the office holder completes their time, they should be treated as common citizens of the nation. He further added that after the person demits the office, they must not be entitled to any high-profile accommodation or services.

Speaking on the matter, Subramanium said, “Once an office-holder (President, PM, CM, etc.) demits office, he or she ceases to be an occupant of that public office and is therefore shorn of all its adornments. He or she reverts to being a citizen of India, and ought to be granted no greater privilege than that accorded to other citizens of India, except for the minimal courtesies of protocol, pension and other regular post-retirement benefits.” Subramanium also highlighted that ‘giving special privilege is against Article 14 of Constitution’. The matter is set to be heard on January 16 by the apex court.

In 2016, the Supreme Court heard Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by an NGO, challenging the amendments by Uttar Pradesh legislation to allow ex-Chief Ministers of the state to continue living in high-profile bungalows.