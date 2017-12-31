PM Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address said that recently he came to know of the inspiring story of Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak. He said the boy extricated from the sting of terrorism and hatred and topped in Kashmir Administrative Examination and today he is an inspiration not only for J&K but India.

In the 39th and 2017’s last edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme. He invited people to share their ideas and give their inputs on the on the MyGov Open Forum. “The final Mann Ki Baat of 2017 on the final day of the year…looking forward to your inputs for the programme on 31st,” Prime Minister Modi had tweeted.

Here are the LIVE updates:

11.30 am: Republic Day 2018 will be celebrated with leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries coming to India as Chief Guests.

11.28 am: It had come to our notice that if a Muslim woman wants to go on Haj, she must have a ‘Mehram’ or a male guardian, otherwise she cannot travel, it was discriminatory, we have changed this rule and this year around 1300 women applied to go without a male guardian.

It had come to our notice that if a Muslim woman wants to go on Haj ,she must have a ‘Mehram’ or a male guardian, otherwise she cannot travel, it was discriminatory, we have changed this rule and this year arnd 1300 women applied to go without a male guardian: PM Modi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/1nekgrP2aw — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

11.22 am: A cleanliness survey will be conducted from 4th of January to 10th of March, 2018 to evaluate achievements in cleanliness level in our urban areas.

11.18 am: Just last week, I had a chance of meeting some daughters of Jammu & Kashmir. I was amazed at spirit that they had, the enthusiasm that was there in their hearts and dreams they nurtured.

11. 15 am: Recently I came to know of the inspiring story of Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak, he extricated from sting of terrorism and hatred and topped in Kashmir Administrative Examination, today he is an inspiration not only for J&K but India.

11.12 am: Just now, while talking to you I got an idea whether we could organize a mock parliament in every district of India? I propose it should be around August 15.

11.10 am: New India will be free from the poison of casteism, communalism, terrorism and corruption; free from dirt & poverty.

11.08 am: People born in 21st century will gradually begin to become eligible voters from 1st of January, 2018. Indian Democracy welcomes these new voters.

11.05 am: This year was 350th ‘Prakash Parv’ of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Illustrious life of Gobind Singh Ji, full of instances of courage and sacrifice is a source of inspiration to all of us.

This year was 350th ‘Prakash Parv’ of Guru Gobind Singh ji. Illustrious life of Gobind Singh ji, full of instances of courage & sacrifice is a source of inspiration to all of us: PM Modi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/dTcTjoOIBd — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

11.00 am: On Christmas, we remembered the great teachings of Jesus Christ, he stressed most about serving the society.