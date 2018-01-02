After the clashes turned violent, several schools and colleges were shut in the city as a precautionary measure. The massive clashes that took place after lakhs of people had gathered to attend an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. As per reports, the clashes have resulted in the death of at least one person while scores are said to be injured. Reports suggested that Mumbai's Harbour Line was also blocked by the angry protesters.

The Bhima-Koregaon battle between Dalits and Maratha groups in Pune outreached Mumbai city on Tuesday. After the clashes turned violent, several schools and colleges were shut in the city as a precautionary measure. The massive clashes that took place after lakhs of people had gathered to attend an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. As per reports, the clashes have resulted in the death of at least one person while scores are said to be injured. Reports suggested that Mumbai’s Harbour Line was also blocked by the angry protesters. Following the massive protests, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a judicial inquiry. However, the order was rejected by Prakash Ambedkar, former MP and grandson of BR Ambedkar. Reacting to the clashes, Mumbai Police PRO said that over 100 people have been detained from different locations.

Reacting to the judicial enquiry ordered by Prakash Ambedkar, who was one of the speakers at the Pune event, said, “The judicial inquiry ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is not acceptable to us. The government should request to the chief justice of Bombay High Court to appoint sitting judge to probe this incident. The judge should have the powers to collect the evidence and to punish the culprits. The inquiry should be conducted by a non-Dalit judge.” The Harbour Line was also affected due to ‘Rail Roko’ andolan near Govandi-Chembur. Chembur is a railway station on the Harbour Line of the Mumbai suburban railway network. Ramadai Highway also witnessed jams due to the protests. Reports suggested that the main event which was taking place at the Jay-stambh (victory memorial) at Bhima Koregaon was carried out peacefully.

Maharashtra: Republican Party of India workers protest in Thane #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/v9mMS2APNR — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

However, several clashes were reported from neighbouring villages. Commenting on the massive clashes, police said that an unrelated incident in the nearby village of Vadhu Budruk last week could have triggered the clashes. The police also said that the case was registered against the upper caste Marathas. According to police reports, around 5 lakh of people had assembled in Pune for the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle. In the Bhima Koregaon battle, Peshwas were defeated by the British forces on January 1, 1818. Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community — then considered untouchable — were part of the East India Company’s forces.

Jignesh Mewani, Omar Khalid, Prakash Ambedkar and Radhika Vemula in Pune at an event marking the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon (31.12.17) pic.twitter.com/s4ngA9T8hc — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

The event takes place every year and no violent dispute was witnessed in the previous years. Meanwhile, this year, following a different dispute, tensions had been prevailing in areas around Bhima Koregaon.