Another incident of apathy against women has come to light from the state of Uttar Pradesh. A woman from Mathura tried to immolate self inside a police station in Kosi Kalan town of Mathura after there was a delay in the arrest of the accused who allegedly raped her. Last month the 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two people, including a 19-year-old. Following the incident, the victim filed a police complaint. Police registered a complaint on basis of the complaint.

However, the woman had alleged a careless attitude of the police towards her complaint and also said that the accused has threatened her with dire consequences if she did not withdraw her complaint. According to PTI, the inspector Udayvir Singh Malik, in-charge of Kosi Kalan police station, claimed that the accused were absconding. The woman on Tuesday reached the police station and poured kerosene on herself and then tried to set herself ablaze. The suicide attempt was stopped by the police personnel present on the spot and calmed down the victim.

Similar incident: Earlier this year, a bizarre incident took place in Jaani village of Meerut district where a drunken youth raped a 100-year-old woman, which claimed her life. The deceased lived with her brother in the village. The accused in the incident was identified as Ankit Punia, who was allegedly in an inebriated state when he attacked the helpless woman. After the rape when the accused was trying to flee the incident the woman raised an alarm and the neighbours and the victim’s brother woke up and caught the youth who had attacked the woman.

The neighbours later called the police and handed over the accused to the cops. Police registered a case against the youth and booked him under the relevant sections.