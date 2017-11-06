During his speech at 75th anniversary celebrations of the Daily Thanthi newspaper, PM Narendra Modi urged the media to go beyond political coverage and report more about achievement of Indians. He added that media must strive to maintain credibility so that a healthy democracy can be built.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed that media is a means of transforming society and that is why it is known as fourth pillar of the democracy. PM Modi is on a day’s visit to rain-hit Tamil Nadu and participated in the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Daily Thanthi newspaper where he emphasised upon the importance of media. “The role of newspapers published in regional languages remains as important today, as it was then,” the prime minister said. He added that media must strive to maintain credibility so that a healthy democracy can be built. Modi further said that editorial policy should be used wisely in public interest.

During the event, PM Modi also asked media to report beyond politics. “A lot of media discourse today revolves around politics. However, India is more than just us politicians,” he said. He added that media should focus more on the stories of 125 crore Indian who have achieved a great deal in their lives. “It’s the 125 cr Indians, which make India what it is. I would be happy to see media focus a lot more, on their stories & achievements,” PM said.

PM Modi has also assured rain-hit state of full assistance from the Centre to handle the situation arising out of heavy downpour and floods in Chennai and in other parts of the state. “On landing in Chennai, PM Narendra Modi discussed the situation arising due to heavy rains and floods in Chennai and other parts… with the Chief Minister (K. Palaniswami) and Deputy Chief Minister (O. Panneerselvam)…”He assured them of all assistance from the Centre,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated in a tweet.

At least 14 persons have been killed due to heavy downpour in the state last week. PM Modi is on a day’s visit to the state. The prime minister will meet former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, BJP’s National General Secretary P. Muralidhar Rao later in the day.