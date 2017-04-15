Taking place on Saturday morning, eight coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed from its track.

The accident occurred between Rampur and Mundapanda near the Koshi River.

Railway officials investigating the incident said that at least 12 passengers were injured in the incident. The Northern Railways have already arranged for a rescue train.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

At least 25 trains were affected due to the accident at the Meerut-Bareilly section.

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu ordered an enquiry into the incident, saying “strict action will be taken against any lapse”.

“Personally monitoring the situation. Directed senior officers to rush to the spot. Ensure speedy relief and rescue operations,” Prabhu tweeted.

At least 149 passengers died and over 300 injured when 14 coaches of the Patna-Indore Express derailed near Kanpur on November 20 last year.

In January this year, 32 persons died and over 50 injured when Hirakhand Express derailed near Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and 13 passengers were injured in March when eight coaches of the Mahakaushal express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district.