In a bizarre incident being reported from New Delhi, a minor boy was arrested for raping an elderly woman in national capital’s Neb Sarai area. After the shocking incident was reported, the 15-year-old accused was arrested by the Delhi police. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the incident took place some 15 days ago. Scared of public humiliation the woman didn’t come forward earlier, the officer added. The victim woman is around 65-year-old.

Commenting on the matter, the police official said that the accused had threatened the woman with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The victim works as a domestic help at a farmhouse in New Delhi. The matter was highlighted after the woman said that the teenager came to her house again on December 23. The victim further alleged that accused kept banging the door and threatened her to break the door down. However, the accused fled the spot after the woman started shouting for help and a man living nearby rushed to check on her.

After the police were informed about the incident, they reached the spot following which the woman shared her ordeal with the Delhi police. Following the victim’s ordeal, the police nabbed the teenager on the same day. The accused was later shifted to a juvenile correction home. The woman was sent to an NGO for further counselling.

The investigating police official also added that the woman knew the accused boy. The father of the boy works as a security guard in the same area, the police added. This is not the first incident where an elderly was raped by a minor in the national capital. Recently it was reported that a 60-old man had raped 2 minor girls on the pretext of buying them sweets.