Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet United States President Donald Trump and conduct a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of his 3-day Phillippine visit starting from Sunday (November 12). As per sources, PM Modi-Donald Trump meeting may take place on Monday. President Trump is currently on his 5-nation Asian tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday embarked on his 3-day Philippines visit. PM Modi during his visit will attend the 15th ASEAN-India summit and 12th East Asia Summitt on November 14. The high point of PM Modi’s visit is likely to be a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, which is expected to take place. President Trump, who is currently on his Asia tour have already visited Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and now will be visiting Philippine. According to sources, the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Donald Trump is likely to take place on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account and said, “I will be travelling to Philippines on a 3-day visit, starting 12th November. I will take part in the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits, which symbolise India’s commitment towards deepening engagement with ASEAN and India-Pacific. During the Philippines visit, there would be bilateral talks with the President of the Philippines HE Mr. Rodrigo Duterte. India seeks to further diversify cooperation with the Philippines. I will also have interactions with other ASEAN and East Asia Summit Leaders.”

“The other important engagements include Special Celebrations of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders’ Meeting and ASEAN Business and Investment Summit. I look forward to interacting with the Indian Community in Philippines. There will also be visits to the International Rice Research Institute and Mahavir Philippines Foundation Inc.,” PM Modi added on Twitter.

Embarking on tour of constructive engagements. PM @narendramodi departs for Philippines to attend the @ASEAN and East Asia Summits in Manila pic.twitter.com/IvBbRqhcLy — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 12, 2017

As part of PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Filipino President Roberto Duterte on November 13. The visit is all the more significant as this year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Asean dialogue partnership and the golden jubilee of the formation of the Asean. The Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The world got to witness a slice of PM Modi and President Donald Trump’s bonhomie during the Prime Minister’s US visit after Donald Trump took charge of Washington. Both the leaders acknowledged each other as friends and had fruitful meetings which gave a positive forwardness to relations between both the democracies.