Hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the centre, Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala took to Twitter and said, "After destroying India’s economy, PM Modi government clutching at straws to claim lost credibility. They rely upon a World Bank report of Delhi or Mumbai to claim all is well and quote a Pew survey of 2464 people to claim victory."

The Government of India has welcomed Moody’s India rating upgrade move, it seems that the Congress party, which severely critcised economic reforms like GST, not ban is not satisfied with the development. Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala said, “Modiji and Moody’s pair (Jodi) have failed to gauge the ‘Mood of the Nation’. Hunger Deaths, Farmer’s shootings, agri distress, job losses, lowest credit ratings, rising prices, plunging exports, flawed GST, demonetisation disaster, stagnant growth are the real indices to measure it.” Surjewala further continued and said, “After destroying India’s economy, PM Modi government clutching at straws to claim lost credibility. They rely upon a World Bank report of Delhi or Mumbai to claim all is well and quote a Pew survey of 2464 people to claim victory. At this pace, Modiji should be fighting next election abroad.”

Lauding government’s efforts after Moody’s, the international rating agency, upgraded India’s local and foreign currency rating to Baa2 from Baa3, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday silencing government’s critics who raised voice against recent economic reforms said, “Many who had doubts in their minds about India’s reform process would now seriously introspect on their positions itself. The fact that a series of steps including demonetisation (note ban), which are now taking Indian economy to a greater formalisation and digitisation, something which is being universally acknowledged.”

The Union Minister Finance Minister further continued and said, “If you look at our track record of three years, it has been one of the better records in Indian history as far as fiscal discipline is concerned, and we intend to move on that track. It is encouraging that there is an international recognition and this recognition firms our determination to follow the track that we have embarked upon. It is a recognition and an endorsement of the reform process which has gone on in India, particularly in the last 3-4 years, where a number of structural reforms have taken place which has placed India on a path of high trajectory growth.”

Speaking on Moody’s upgradation of India’s rating, former Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said, “This will have a positive impact. It will boost investments. It should’ve been done a year ago. A large number of reforms were taken in last 3 years, all of which were on track. It’s good they concluded that all reforms in India are long-term and deep-rooted.”