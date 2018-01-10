On Wednesday, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) most wanted terrorist Bilal Ahmad Wani was nabbed by Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad in New Delhi. Bilal allegedly revealed the terror-attack plans to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). In a joint operation, Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat ATS detained a suspected LeT terrorist at Delhi airport for alleged involvement in terror attack on Red Fort in the year 2000.

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) most wanted terrorist Bilal Ahmad Wani was arrested in Delhi today 10 January by Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad. After his arrest he was handed over to the special cell of Delhi Police. The suspected terrorist Bilal Ahmad allegedly revealed a plan to attack the Akshardham Temple and disrupt the Republic Day parade on January 26 in Delhi, is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. His arrest comes merely a fortnight short of the Republic Day celebrations that are to be held in New Delhi. The police have recovered several Aadhaar cards and several other documents from his possession at the time of his arrest.

In a joint operation, Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat ATS detained a suspected LeT terrorist at Delhi airport for alleged involvement in terror attack on Red Fort in the year 2000; Questioning of the suspected terrorist underway, ANI reported. “Bilal Ahmad Wani arrested yesterday from Mathura junction for travelling without ticket and suspicious behaviour confirmed to be J&K resident. Name and addresses of 2 other J&K residents staying with him in a Delhi hotel also confirmed. Terror links not confirmed yet,” Aseem Arun, IG, UP ATS said. As per reports Bilal allegedly revealed the terror-attack plans to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). “Wani disclosed that he along with two of his companions were planning to attack Akshardham temple and disrupt the January 26 parade,” ATS said.

The names of two of his accomplices have also emerged and been confirmed. It has been revealed that the trio were staying in a guest house near Delhi’s Jama Masjid. Not only has security been increased in and around Delhi-NCR, but a high alert has also been sent in search of the alleged absconding terrorists.