After the video of a woman being towed away with a 7-months-old baby inside the car had gone viral on Saturday with several people slamming the Mumbai Traffic Police for the insensitivity, fresh footage from another angle shows that the woman was initially not inside the car with her baby.

On Saturday a video has surfaced on the internet which showed a woman breastfeeding her baby inside a car being towed away with the vehicle by the Mumbai Police. The video showed policemen dragging the car away despite requests from the woman and other passersby to stop. However, as per various media reports, a fresh footage from a different angle which has now emerged in the case shows that the child was initially not present inside the car but was in the arms of a different family member when the cops warned to tow the car away.

Here is what has happened: A woman was captured breastfeeding her seven-month-old inside a car which was being towed away by the Mumbai Police. The incident which took place in Malad area of Maharashtra was widely condemned by people on social media.”No the Policemen towing the car did not even once ask me to get down, even when I told them that I am breastfeeding my baby they still did not stop, Jyoti Male, the woman inside the car told ANI. According to reports, the woman had gone to Malad for some work accompanied by her husband. The couple parked their car on the SV Road. The traffic police decided to tow the car away as it was parked illegally and was obstructing movement. The video showed the woman and the baby on the rear seat of the car and the traffic police towing it away.

Along with others, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also condemned the incident and had told ANI: “It is very unfortunate and absolutely insensitive and dangerous to tow the vehicle with the lady and the child inside. The cop is suspended and orders have been given to sensitise traffic cops so as to prevent such incidents.”

The other angle: Now a second video which has emerged from the incident spot shows that the baby was not inside the vehicle when the police had warned the couple of towing it away. It appears that the woman intentionally sat inside the car with her 7-months-old infant to resist the towing. The fresh video abolishes the women’s claims and reflects that the situation could have been avoided by the parents.

Citing that the woman should be subjected to action if it was a planned mistake, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday told ANI that first concern was the child and who so ever is at fault, should be punished. “When I saw the video last night, my first reaction was that the police personnel should be suspended and an action should be taken against him. But I read in the morning that the mother kept sitting inside the moving car. Our first concern is that of the child. If the case goes against the lady, then the lady should be booked, “said the NCW chief.

1) How did the baby get inside the car if he was outside in his father’s arms in the first place?

2) Why didn’t the cop stop despite knowing that there was a woman with an infant inside the car?

The accused cop has been suspended for his insensitive approach to continue towing the car despite knowing he had two people inside.