Three contract labourers were run over by a holiday train in Mumbai on Saturday, while one other was injured.

Three women contract labourers were killed after an express train ran over them when they were crossing tracks between Malad and Goregaon stations, as per Western Railway officials. Another woman was injured in the accident. “The incident took place at around 12.15 pm when the deceased were trespassing (crossing tracks illegally) between Malad and Goregaon stations,” Western Railways (WR) Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). “Another woman sustained injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital,” Bhakar added.

According to Western Railways, the identity of the victims was yet to be ascertained. “The identity of the victims is still not ascertained. We are still not sure whether they were contract labourers. However, they were run over by Bandra-Indore express on the fifth line while trespassing,” he said. Earlier this week, two persons had died in two separate accidents. The first accident took place near Bolarum railway station when a 60-year-old man got run over by a train. In another accident, a 73-year-old was killed after being hit by DEMU at Safilguda railway station.

In an accident earlier in the month of October, a Mumbai bound express train’s engine had collided with a truck in Mathura. However, there were no casualties. The accident had taken place near Pirsua village between Raya and Sonai railway stations, which is around 18km away from Mathura Junction. “Only the engine’s footplate hit the mangled truck and the train came to halt after traveling a certain distance. The train was later stopped at Raya station and at Mathura Cantt station, the damaged engine was replaced to continue the further journey,” Rajendra Singh, public relation officer of Izzatnagar division of North Eastern Railway had said after the accident.