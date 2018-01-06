A massive fire was reported from Cinevista Studio situated at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road on Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As per primary reports, the firefighters received a call at around 08:08PM and they arrived there at 08:35PM. The massive blaze graded as level 2, has spread in the entire Cinevista studio. No casualties have been reported for now.

A massive fire was reported from Cinevista Studio situated at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road on Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Soon after the fire was reported, concerned authorities rushed to the spot to fight the blaze. At least seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the fast brewing fire from spreading. As per eyewitnesses, the fire took place on the sets of TV serial Bepannaah. The actress of the show, Jennifer Winget was present at the Cinevista Studio when the fire took place. However, the actress is said to be safe. As per primary reports, the firefighters received a call at around 08:08PM and they arrived there at 08:35PM. The massive blaze graded as level 2, has spread in the entire Cinevista studio.

As per visuals, the fire seemed to be massive with black smoke billowing out from the area. No casualties have been reported for now. As per sources, a reality show was being televised at the time when the fire broke out. Hundreds of actors and actresses from the television and modelling industry are also said to be present. The incident of fire at Cinevista Studio comes to light just a few days after a fire at Kamala Mills compound claimed 14 lives. Commenting on the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh said, “While efforts were on to douse the flames, so far there are no reports of anyone getting injured. Electrical wiring inside the studio caught fire first.”

Cinevista studio is constructed across a 5-acre property that is a one-stop shop for all shooting needs. As per the official website of Cinevista Studio it states that it is a mix of all kinds of permanent and temporary sets and over 30 shooting locations. In addition to these floors, it has three large empty shooting floors of dimensions 120X60 ft with a height of 28ft, which can be used to meet any specific need and requirements of clients. The studio complex also has an equipment hub, which has a wide range of cameras, lights and other accessories for film and TV shoots. Earlier, in September, a shooting floor in the famous RK Studios, Chembur in Mumbai had been reduced to ashes along with some priceless memorabilia belonging to Bollywood’s Kapoor family.

On December 5, a report by the Mumbai fire department stated that flying embers from illegal hookah being served at Mojo’s Bistro was the probable cause of the deadly blaze at Kamala Mills. The police have already arrested the co-owner of the cafe in relation to the case.

People living in the nearby area are constantly sharing the visuals of the fire. Here are a few:

Fire fighting operations underway in Kanjurmarg's Cinevista studio. 7 fire tenders at the spot. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mg5hcQntB0 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

WTH happening in 2018 kamla mills, #MaharashtraBandh, Marol now

Another major fire breaks out at Cinevista studio in Kanjurmarg(w). 7 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Shooting of famous TV serial Bepanaah was on & Over 150 crew members safely evacuated from the spot#RjAlok pic.twitter.com/oUey1hZS8A — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) January 6, 2018

@ashish30sharma @ArchanaTaide #Massive fire raging at #Cinevista Studios In Kanjurmarg

TV reality show being televised

100 people present

Pray All Actors & All those Present are safe🙏

No more news is forthcoming ..

Makes blood boil at these Mumbai regular Fire Breakouts😣 pic.twitter.com/mlXYf6mhkI — Neelum Guha (@zoinxy) January 6, 2018

UPDATING…