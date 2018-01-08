Former Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant stabbed to death by unknown assailants outside his house in Kandivali at around 11pm, last night. According to the media reports, the CCTV cameras installed in the area have captured the images of the killers and they have been identified. One of them is Jagga, a well-known criminal, said the source.

Ashok Sawant (62), a Shiv Sena leader and ex-corporator in Mumbai was stabbed to death around 10:45PM outside his house in Kandivali in Mumbai on late Sunday. Sawant is the brother of assistant police commissioner Subhash Sawant and a 2-time corporator. According to the Police, Sawant was returning from his friend’s place when the two men, who had been waiting in a vehicle outside his house in Sur building in Samta Nagar, approached him aggressively and attacked him with choppers before fleeing. The police officials reached the spot and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

Ashok Sawant is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. Two of his children are MBBS doctors. One of his daughters was to get married on February 5. The police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 and an investigation is underway. Media reports said that the deceased had entered a cable business and had been receiving extortion calls for the last few days.