At least 15 have lost their lives and several injured after a massive fire broke out in Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on late Friday night around 12:30AM. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet but as per reports, short-circuit is currently being said as a reason. Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai is a Porche place which is a centre to several popular restaurants, major offices and even residential complex. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot on late Friday night to control the fire. Among those who lost their lives in this tragic incident, 12 are women. The injured have been admitted to King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM Hospital). Following the incident, an initial investigation has been initiated and a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 304 – culpable homicide – has been registered against 1 Above restaurant (Mojo Maestro is said to be the part of it).

Giving his initial reaction, President Ram Nath Kovind on Twitter said, “Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue operations.” Meanwhile, after the incident came to light, shocked Mumbaikars, some of them very familiar to the place, took it to Twitter and shared their reaction to this unfortunate incident. Some random users on Twitter seem familiar with the place said that the place was a ticking time bomb as it is so crowded with several restaurants running in that area.

Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 29, 2017

While some user slammed the government for allowing these places to run without making sure whether the restaurants who have been established there are equipped with safety norms or not. Another user said that it is sickening to see such a disaster. The Mumbai Police and all concerned authorities should react swiftly and shut down all these places. People also shared some photos and videos of the disaster, take a look at some of them.

NewsX ground report from Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai, where 15 people lost their lives and several others injured

Either that or BMC and Fire Pfficials chose to look the other way. I don’t know which is worse. My heart breaks to see young lives lost. This is the Mumbai we live in. We die while commuting, we die while eating, we die while partying. All that could be avoided #KamlaMills — Shakti Salgaokar (@shaaqT) December 29, 2017

@Dev_Fadnavis surely can't be BMCs fault alone..You are equally responsible#kamlamills — wizardofDS (@WizardofDS) December 29, 2017

#kamlamills – RIP for the victims. But that place is a ticking time bomb. Poorest example in urban development anywhere in the world. Imagine if the fire broke out during office hours the calamity would be far greater. — Gautam Shelar (@ShelarGautam) December 29, 2017

Last night visuals of fire at #KamalaMills compound in #Mumbai's Lower Parel, the incident has claimed 14 lives. pic.twitter.com/wD2vm0o1u6 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

#KamlaMills fire is an example of how the Shesha bars in mumbai are operating without any fire safety or law! It is sickening to see such a disaster! Mumbai police and Mcgm should shut all such places asap! Shesha places are a ticking time bomb! — Hardik (@hardiknow) December 29, 2017

About time Govt files criminal complaint against authority who failed to identify if safety norms were there or IF NOC was given WHY at #kamlamills #fire location — sharmila Mahurkar (@sharmileee) December 29, 2017

15 lives lost and many serious #Goverment needs to focus on raising the bar for giving NOC's and investing in equipment and live training #kamlamills #fire — sharmila Mahurkar (@sharmileee) December 29, 2017

#WATCH: Last night visuals of fire at #KamalaMills compound in #Mumbai's Lower Parel, the incident has claimed 14 lives. pic.twitter.com/Ud2s6QXTFF — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

#KamlaMills fire 🔥 such an unfortunate event … too many restaurants and too crowded… #why #SafetyFirst is not taken seriously. #RIP to those lost their lives. — rajmani singh (@Rajmani09) December 29, 2017