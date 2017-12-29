At least 15 have lost their lives and several injured after a massive fire broke out in Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on late Friday night around 12:30AM. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet but as per reports, short-circuit is currently being said as a reason. Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai is a Porche place which is a centre to several popular restaurants, major offices and even residential complex. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot on late Friday night to control the fire. Among those who lost their lives in this tragic incident, 12 are women. The injured have been admitted to King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM Hospital). Following the incident, an initial investigation has been initiated and a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 304 – culpable homicide – has been registered against 1 Above restaurant (Mojo Maestro is said to be the part of it).

Giving his initial reaction, President Ram Nath Kovind on Twitter said, “Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue operations.” Meanwhile, after the incident came to light, shocked Mumbaikars, some of them very familiar to the place, took it to Twitter and shared their reaction to this unfortunate incident. Some random users on Twitter seem familiar with the place said that the place was a ticking time bomb as it is so crowded with several restaurants running in that area.

While some user slammed the government for allowing these places to run without making sure whether the restaurants who have been established there are equipped with safety norms or not. Another user said that it is sickening to see such a disaster. The Mumbai Police and all concerned authorities should react swiftly and shut down all these places. People also shared some photos and videos of the disaster, take a look at some of them. 

NewsX ground report from Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai, where 15 people lost their lives and several others injured 