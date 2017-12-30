The women activists who waged war against the triple talaq practice in the Supreme Court, feel that the practice of polygamy should be done away with in order to truly empower the women. The women activists hailed the government's move to ban the practice triple talaq by terming it as a 'start'. However, they also said that 'this alone is not going to be enough'. Commenting on the matter, advocate Farah Faiz said, "A new beginning has been made which would protect Muslim women from the immoral practice of nikah halala."

Commenting on the matter, advocate Farah Faiz said, “A new beginning has been made which would protect Muslim women from the immoral practice of nikah halala.” Farah was one among the three — Rizwana and Razia — who fought for the ban of triple talaq. Commenting on the matter, a victim of polygamy said that this triple talaq is not the actual achievement but an only a small part of the big reform. Talking to PTI she said, “I welcome the move, but now men will take undue advantage of the law and indulge in polygamy openly as it is still in practice. With polygamy still in practice, the abolition of triple talaq can alone not help us.”

Representing All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB), advocate said that the people are disappointed over the bill as the government has not defined Sharia in the law. The advocate said, “As long as Sharia is not defined, confusion and misuse of such practices will prevail.” The AIMWPLB advocate further said that the Centre brought the law in a haste. Ban over the practice of triple talaq has seen a huge push by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Triple talaq forms a key part of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which the BJP has been using to portray its overall political view.