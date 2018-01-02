The MLA’s comments come days ahead of the by-elections to Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha constituencies. To support his comment he said that if a Muslim couple cannot give birth beyond a few children, the man will not hesitate to marry a second time. This, he claimed, the Muslim man will do “even if they have to buy girls from Bihar or (West) Bengal”, and added that such examples can be found in Alwar itself.

After the row created by Triple Talaq bill, now a BJP MLA Alwar (Urban) Banwari Lal has surrounded himself with controversies regarding a Facebook post, alleging that Muslim bear up to a dozen children with an aim to outnumber Hindus and to take “control of the country”. He shared this post on Monday and is still stuck with it. To support his comment he said that if a Muslim couple cannot give birth beyond a few children, the man will not hesitate to marry a second time. This, he claimed, the Muslim man will do “even if they have to buy girls from Bihar or (West) Bengal”, and added that such examples can be found in Alwar itself.

On Monday, Singhal told The Indian Express that he wrote the Facebook post after watching a TV debate and was impressed by Hindu Swabhimaan convenor Yati Narasimha Nand Saraswati’s assertions in it. Singhal posted that Muslims are increasing their population in a “planned manner”, and unless checked, a time will come when “nobody will be able to stop (a situation when there is) a Muslim Prime Minister, President and Chief Ministers in most states”.

The MLA’s comments come days ahead of the by-elections to Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha constituencies. He told the media that he watched the debate on Sudarshan channel. “After a quantitative and statistical analysis, the saint (Narasimha Nand Saraswati) gave several figures to state that when the Muslim population in any country goes beyond 30%, us desh par Muslim kabza hua hai (Muslims have taken over that country) — and there are such examples in our history, too.”

Asserting that most Hindu families are restricted to a child or two, Singhal said, “A Hindu family is worried about making its child an IAS or IPS officer, a chartered accountant or a doctor or engineer. Aur Muslim log kewal is desh par kabza kaise kiya jaaye, is chinta mein lag kar ek-ek parivar, ek-ek dampatti 8, 10, 12, 14 bacche paida kar rahein hain (But Muslims are only worried about how to take control of the nation and thus, each couple bear 8-14 children)…. Education and development does not matter to them.”

The BJP MLA claimed to have have uploaded the post on social media “after hearing the saint and after giving the issue much thought”. He said, “Economic resources of the country, which come from taxes of Hindus…uske bhi adhiktam hisse ko ye log chatt karne ka kaam kar rahein hain, jabki inka desh ki aarthik unnati mein kisi bhi prakar ka yogdan agar aap dekhein toh lagbhag naganya hai (these people are exhausting most of the country’s resources, even though their contribution to the economy is negligible).”