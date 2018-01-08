Just a few months after it was reported that a woman gave birth to her child in a drain after being denied a bed, two mentally ill patients from Mysuru were locked in a store room. The two patients have been living at the hopital from past three years after their families left them. Being denied the use of common toilets, the patients relieve themselves on the bed they sleep on.

The two patients have lost the sense of their surroundings and are provided with just bed and nothing else

In a shocking incident being reported from south-western Karnataka, two patients suffering from mental illness were denied proper treatment methods and were locked up in a storeroom. The matter that highlights the inhuman nature of Hospital authorities towards its patients, took place at Jaya Deva Hospital (located inside KR Hospital premises) in Mysuru. As per reports, the two mentally ill patients were admitted to the Hospital some three years ago by their family members. Since the two were admitted to the hospital, none of the family members has paid a visit to them.

As per their medical condition, the two patients have lost the sense of their surroundings and are provided with just bed and nothing else. As per reports, the two mentally ill patients were shifted to storeroom after the hospital management was bombarded with complaints faced by them because of the two mentally ill patients. The hospital authorities had also raised the problems faced by them while attending the two patients. The two patients, admitted at a Mysuru hospital, have lost all sense of what’s going on in their surroundings.

After constant complaints, the Jaya Deva Hospital authorities shifted the two mentally ill patients into a storage room. Being denied the use of common toilets, the patients relieve themselves on the bed they sleep on. In past few months, many incidents have come to light that highlight the ignorant and inhuman nature of medical authorities towards its patients. Recently, a wan was forced to deliver her child in a drain present inside a hospital campus after she was denied a bed.

The medical sector is said to be the backbone of any nation. This matter was highlighted after a person visiting the hospital saw two patients locked in a room with no toilet facilities.