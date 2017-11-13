Seven men were arrested by police in Nanjangud, Mysuru after they were caught trying to bury an 11-year-old alive in the ground. Upon being questioned, the arrested men told the police that they were performing the ritual on the advice of an astrologer who told them that gods will bless them with good fortune if they will do this.

According to reports, a resident of Nanjangud town in Mysuru, Karnataka called the police on Friday and reported about a heinous ritual that was underway in his neighbourhood. The complainant’s neighbour Sudhindra had dug a pit in his farm and was burying the boy alive in the pit. He was assisted by 6 other men in the ritual, which was advised by an astrologer. Reportedly, the astrologer told the men that the gods will shower fortunes on them if they bury a young boy in the ground alive.

Upon receiving the alarming complaint, Kavalandhe police reached the spot of incident swiftly and held the men while they were performing the sacrificial act. The 11-year-old was rescued and reportedly, he was brought to Nanjangud from Kerala. The police have launched a probe into the matter and are looking for the astrologer who was guiding these men.

Earlier in October, several men were held by Khandagiri police in Raghunath Nagar, Bhubaneswar for attempting human sacrifice. Reportedly, the men had brought a child and were performing rituals on him in a pit that was dug at least 20 feet deep. When locals intervened in the ritual, the land owner said that he is offering prayers to remove the evil from his land but doubting his intentions, the locals reported the matter to the police.