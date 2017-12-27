After the controversial statement by the Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Agarwal over Kulbhushan Jadhav. Hindu Hahasabha has strongly condemned the incident and said that the SP leader should be shot dead for making such statements.

After the controversial remark from Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament surfaced, Naresh Agrawal has drawn flak across the board. The remark from the Samajwadi Party leader suggested that Pakistan’s treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family was justified as the former Navy officer was a terrorist. After very strong condemnation Agarwal clarified his stance and said that he never called Kulbhushan Jadhav a terrorist. He further added that he meant that if Pakistan considers Kulbhushan Jadhav a terrorist then they will deal with him accordingly.

According to news agency ANI, Naresh Yadav said, “Agar unhone (Pakistan) Kulbhushan Jadhav ko aatankwadi apne desh mein mana hai, to wo uss hisaab se vyavhaar karenge; humare desh mein bhi aatankwadiyon ke saath aisa hi vyavhaar karna chahiye, kada vyavhar karna chahiye” Reacting strongly on the incident Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani said that the SP leader should be shot dead for making such controversial statements and speaking at the behest of Pakistan. Swami Chakrapani further added that Naresh Agarwal is speaking the language of Pakistan and also suggested a formal enquiry against the SP MP.

Naresh Agarwal also questioned the media by saying that there are many Indian prisoners in Pakistani jail but the media is only concentrating on Kulbhushan Jadhav. Indian slammed Pakistan on Tuesday and said that Pakistan choreographed the meeting between death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav and his wife and mother. A statement was issued by India after the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The statement read, “The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhav’s alleged activities and the exercise lacked any credibility.” India also stated that Islamabad “violated the letter and spirit of our understandings” over the meeting.

According to reports, Jadhav’s wife, Chetankul’s shoes were taken away and not returned. She was also asked to remove her ‘mangalsutra’, ‘bangles’ and ‘bindi’ before the meeting. In another untoward incident, some media persons outside the Foreign Office in Islamabad, where the meeting was held, hurled invectives at the women. India also said that from the feedback received of the meeting, “it appears that Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion” and that “most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health and well being.”