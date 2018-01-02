the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, in collaboration with Nanoclean Global Private Ltd, came with a product which is excessively cheap and protects users from air pollutants. The product which is called Nasofilter, a nano-respiratory filter that costs only Rs 10. It also reduces the risk of respiratory diseases.

As the national capital faced a massive air pollution post-Diwali celebrations and stubble burning by farmers in Haryana and Punjab, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in collaboration with Nanoclean Global Private Ltd, came with a product which is excessively cheap and protects users from air pollutants, including PM 2.5 particles. The team has designed the product, which is called Nasofilter, a nano-respiratory filter that costs only Rs 10. It also reduces the risk of respiratory diseases. The filters will be available for purchase from Tuesday. It will be available online before it reaches the retail shops.

“These filters stick to the user’s nasal orifice and restrict foreign particulate matter from entering the body. It is a use-and-throw biodegradable product, which is highly efficient in restricting particulate matter, and at the same time gives very little pressure drop, which makes it unique… The cost of the product is low, hence it can be used by the masses,” said Prateek Sharma, the chief executive officer of Nanoclean Global Private Ltd. the company which was incubated at IIT-Delhi to produce the filters. Nanoclean Global Private Ltd. will officially launch the product in mid-January. Besides Sharma, the team comprises faculty members of IIT-Delhi, Manjeet Jassal and Ashwini K Agrawal, alumni Sanjeev Jain and Tushar Vyas, and a student, Jatin Kewlani.

As per the report by the Indian Express, Prateek Sharma stated the filters would keep away 10 particles by 100% and PM particles by 95%. Today, 13 out of the 20 most polluted cities in the world are from India, out of which Delhi has voluminously got enough practice to endure unbreathable air, this filter can be useful as it can last up to 8-10 hours. “Those who are interested and are in urgent need are already visiting our office, which is situated on the campus, and we are making products available to them,” Prateek Sharma said.