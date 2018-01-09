The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the move to scrap the compulsory playing of the national anthem in cinema halls, saying the central government had taken a wrong decision. He said, paying national anthem is a proud moment for every Indian but there are occasions for it. He stated that under the previous order, many people especially those from the minority community were targeted and even physically handicapped were harassed by so-called vigilantes who support RSS and BJP.

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday welcomed the move to do away with the compulsory playing of the national anthem in cinema halls, saying the Central government had taken a wrong decision. The Hyderabad MP said he was in full agreement with the Supreme Court which modified its earlier order on the issue. The apex court accepted the central government’s suggestion that playing the national anthem in cinema halls should not be made compulsory. The court modified its 2016 order a day after the government said a final call can be taken once a ministerial panel makes guidelines.

“Under the previous order, many people especially those from the minority community were targeted and even physically handicapped were harassed by so-called vigilantes who support RSS and BJP,” Owaisi told reporters. He said it was a wrong decision by the government and hoped that it would review its other controversial decisions. The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief said the Supreme Court had taken a good decision as there was no need to play national anthem in theatres to prove patriotism.

“Playing national anthem is a proud moment for every Indian but there are occasions for it. It should be played on Independence Day, Republic Day, on the opening day of Parliament session, some official function or some major sporting event,” he said. Reacting to his Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi’s statement that madarsas have produced terrorists, Owaisi termed him the biggest joker and most opportunistic person who sold his conscience to RSS. “I challenge this buffoon to show one Shia, Sunni or any madarsa where such teachings are imparted,” he said. The MIM chief said if Rizvi had any proof he should provide it to the Union Home Minister or apologise to the nation for making the reckless remark.