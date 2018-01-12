On the Jayanti of one of the greatest spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him on Twitter. Swami Vivekananda birthday is being celebrated as National Youth Day in India by the Government of India since 1984. This day is celebrated in schools by youths by participating in parades, recitations, music, songs, conventions, Yogasanas, presentations, essay-writing competitions, seminars, sports and more.

January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day in India on the birthday of one of the greatest spiritual leaders Swami Vivekananda. This day has been commemorated by the Government of India since 1984. In a country where 60 % population is under 35, the significance of National Youth day becomes more important. The government felt that the philosophy of Vivekananda and his ideas are a great source of inspiration for India’s majority population. The objective behind Swami Vivekanada birthday being celebrated as National Youth Day was to complete the aim of making future of the country by drawing some inspiration of his life and making the future of the country better.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 22nd National Youth Festival through video confencering today. He took Twitter to pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda. “I bow to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. Today, on National Youth Day I salute the indomitable energy and enthusiasm of our youngsters, who are the builders of New India”.

I bow to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. Today, on National Youth Day I salute the indomitable energy and enthusiasm of our youngsters, who are the builders of New India. pic.twitter.com/1aXEqvVRgY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2018

Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in 1983 that made him popular as ‘Messenger of Indian wisdom to the Western world’. The greatness of Swami Vivekananda can be easily known by of his inspirational quote, “Choose the highest ideal and live your life up to that. Look at the “ocean” and not at the wave”.Swami Vivekananda accomplished important task of his mission on earth and founded a unique type of organization known as Ramakrishna Mission. Another great contribution of Swami Vivekananda was to build a bridge between Indian culture and Western culture.

