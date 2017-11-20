After Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's tweet about Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar send Twitterati into frenzy, the National Commission for Women on Monday ruled out his apology as the NCW chief Rekha Sharma wants former diplomat to apologise properly to the nation. “He hasn’t hit below the belt only the girl but also the nation because she got fame and name to the nation. Summon doesn’t mean we want to go to police or book him,we just want him to realise what he said was wrong,” she added.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is still haunted by the wraith of Twitterati in support of the newly crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar, someone the Congress leader tried using with his demonetisation rhetoric over BJP via his filthy glossary rich tweet is still branded as unapologetic despite apologizing for his pun intended tweet. The National Commission for Women were seemingly not impressed with Congress leader’s apology that he released soon after his previous ‘Chillar’ tweet became the talk of town. Despite Tharoor’s realization regarding his misfired tweet came within the day, he wasn’t spared by the National Commission for Women as they believe his apology was not genuine enough. Seeking a ‘proper apology’, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said she was thinking to summon Tharoor (before his apology tweet) as the Congress leader wants people to chill after apologising.

“I was thinking to summon him but he apologised. But his apologies aren’t genuine. It seems he’s telling people to chill after apologising. I would suggest him that he must apologise properly to the nation,” said Rekha Sharma. “He hasn’t hit below the belt only the girl but also the nation because she got fame and name to the nation. Summon doesn’t mean we want to go to police or book him,we just want him to realise what he said was wrong,” she added. The Congress leader who has a habit to send social media users into a frenzy became the protagonist of another controversy when he he tweeted, “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World.”

After his tweet made him the hub of another controversy, Tharoor took to his social media handle and apologised on Twitter. “Guess the pun is the lowest form of humour, and the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer I’ve separately praised. Please: Chill,” Shashi Tharoor tweeted.