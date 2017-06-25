Calling emergency a dark chapter in Indian history, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday attacked Congress Party and accused Nehru-Gandhi family for having a track record of ‘muzzling free speech’ in the nation.

In a series of tweets followed by a video on the 43rd anniversary of emergency of June 1975, BJP said that by declaring emergency “Congress party unleashed a dark chapter in India’s history”.

Titled as ‘Villians of Emergency’, BJP posted pictures of Congress men — Navin Chawla, Pritam Singh Bhinder, RK Dhawan and VC Shukla — part of the party administration when Indira Gandhi government on June 25, 1975 declared emergency across the nation.

Citing Shah Commission report and the observations published in a book titled ‘The Emergency, Indian Democracy’s Darkest Hour’, BJP highlighted the role of leaders who were later allegedly rewarded by the Congress by offering them different positions under Congress led regimes.

The book ‘The Emergency, Indian Democracy’s Darkest Hour’ is written by A Surya Prakash, chairman of Prasar Bharati that was released on Saturday by Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a ceremony held in Ahmedabad.

BJP also released a clip to attack Congress that shows a footage showing party vice president Rahul Gandhi’s speech against BJP govt at the JNU campus during Afzal Guru row along with the trailer of yet to be released Bollywood movie ‘Indu Sarkar’.

The 2.19 minute long video alleged that Indian Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was the first in the ‘Nehru-Gandhi’ family to put restrictions on freedom of speech then followed by Indira Gandhi (for emergency), Rajiv Gandhi (for introducing Indian Post Office -Amendment- Bill) and Sonia Gandhi who amended the Section 66A of the IT Act.

#DarkDays_Emergency : Congress unleashed a dark chapter in India’s history… pic.twitter.com/eboX6S1zZs

However, in a separate tweet posted on party’s twitter account also said, “The blackest day of Indian Democracy — Tributes to all those fought for restoration of democracy in India.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recalled Emergency during his 33rd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ where he said that it was the darkest time in the history of India.

“No Indian, no patriot can ever forget the 1975 Emergency. June 25 was the darkest day in the history of India and its democracy as the whole nation had turned into a prison and the press had become ineffective,” PM Modi said.

“The Emergency was the resistance movement in which leaders were jailed. It will be remembered for the way in which people of India came together and safeguarded the democratic values,” he added.

Escalating the attack on the BJP, Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, “Yes, we remember the emergency. But, also ask him (PM) to remember that we are facing an undeclared emergency.”

Vadakkan further mentioned, “Emergency was a mistake we accept, we learned from mistakes, but while reminding us of those mistakes, learn to correct yourself.”

President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, upon advice by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, declared a national emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution of India. The emergency went from 25 June 1975 to 21 March 1977, a total period of 21 month.