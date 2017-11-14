After Hardik Patels's alleged sex CD became the talk of the town on Monday, two more videos from his alleged sex tape is ruling the internet ever since it went viral. In the viral video, Hardik is accompanied by two men and an unidentified woman, who is casually wrapped up in the Patdidar leader's arms. Earlier, Hardik Patel in his defence retaliated over the spreading news regarding his alleged sex tape. “The BJP has prepared a doctored sex CD to defame me and it will be released just before the election. What else can one expect from the BJP? So just wait, watch and enjoy," Patel said.

After being at the centre of attraction for long amid the fuelling sex tape leak doing the rounds on social media, Patidar leader Hardik Patel might be ready for another setback as more videos from his alleged sex tape is fuming the internet since Tuesday. In the following leaks, a man who strongly resembles the Patidar leader Hardik Patel, is seen having a mischievous conversation alongside two unknown men and a female, who is casually wrapped up in his arms. Patel is seen having a good time in the video with his female partner while his male entourage is allegedly drinking liquor in the hotel room. As per sources, the video which is recorded with a hidden camera is dated from May 22, a day after the Patidar leader concluded the Nyay Yatra in Hota.

“The BJP has prepared a doctored sex CD to defame me and it will be released just before the election. What else can one expect from the BJP? So just wait, watch and enjoy,” Patel added. While the Gujarat Election pre-build up play is heated up with sex, politics and alleged video CD releases, BJP is expected to pull out another rabbit out of their hat as they have curtained down their deeds and are already blessed with controversies which are weaving over the opposition.