After hundreds of women were molested on MG Road and Brigade Road in Bengaluru during the New Years 2017 celebrations, Bajrang Dal along with pro-Kannada organisation had been opposing the New Year celebrations and joining the chorus are Sadhus and Sadhvis who are now demanding a ban on New Year's Eve celebration. The pubs and restaurants in the city will also be allowed to operate till 2 AM, giving full time to families and couples to welcome the New Year 2018 peacefully. Also, the previously highlighted areas — MG Road and Brigade Road — will see an additional 300 CCTV cameras.

Earlier, in order to avoid the repetition last years’ mass molestation incident, there were reports that two separate rows will be made for men and women in order to avoid any molestation. However, the Bengaluru police refuted the reports by stating that it has already deployed over 1,500 police personnel including 500 women to make sure that revellers usher in the New Year peacefully. With state police leaving nothing to chance, Bengaluru is said to be turned into a fortress with over 800 CCTVs, drones, 750 patrol vehicles, bomb and dog squads operating in the city.

The pubs and restaurants in the city will also be allowed to operate till 2 AM, giving full time to families and couples to welcome the New Year 2018 peacefully. Also, the previously highlighted areas — MG Road and Brigade Road — will see an additional 300 CCTV cameras. A police official also added that flyovers will also be closed from 10 PM to 6 AM to avoid rash driving. The Bengaluru official also said that it will begin the drunken driving checks from 9 PM.

Also, in order to prevent any drunken driving accidents, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be operating till 2 AM on January 1, 2018. Joining BMRCL, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will also run buses till 2 AM.